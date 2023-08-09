Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 19,401 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,909,640.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,373,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28.

On Thursday, July 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

