StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEX

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after buying an additional 13,115,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.