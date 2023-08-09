Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 23.1 %

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.