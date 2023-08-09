Michael Lane Sells 16,027 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $509.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
