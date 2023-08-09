Michael Lane Sells 16,027 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $509.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

