John M. Bugh Sells 1,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
