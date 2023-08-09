John M. Bugh Sells 1,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

