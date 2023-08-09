Insider Selling: Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Insider Sells 413 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.8 %

Lindsay stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3,576.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNN. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

