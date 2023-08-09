Mary Lou Kehoe Sells 300 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

