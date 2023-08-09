Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of THR opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In related news, CFO Kevin Fox acquired 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 412,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 280,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 237,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217,277 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.