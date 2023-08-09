Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 8,960 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 8,960 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $52,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $217,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 900 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $5,193.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,800 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $33,292.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,201 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $52,629.72.

On Friday, July 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 9,443 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

