Samantha Sharif Sells 500,000 Shares of New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (ASX:NTL) Stock

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (ASX:NTL – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Sharif sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,236.84).

Samantha Sharif also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Samantha Sharif sold 500,000 shares of New Talisman Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,236.84).

On Thursday, July 13th, Samantha Sharif sold 384,765 shares of New Talisman Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$7,310.54 ($4,809.56).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Samantha Sharif sold 240,626 shares of New Talisman Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$4,571.89 ($3,007.83).

On Monday, July 3rd, Samantha Sharif sold 62,647 shares of New Talisman Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$1,190.29 ($783.09).

On Wednesday, July 5th, Samantha Sharif sold 15,667 shares of New Talisman Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$297.67 ($195.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About New Talisman Gold Mines

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mine development and mineral exploration activities in New Zealand and Vanuatu. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Talisman gold project. It is also involved in the share investment activity.

