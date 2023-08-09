Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,159,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PRT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

