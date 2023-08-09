Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Traeger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Traeger Trading Down 1.4 %

COOK opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Traeger by 327.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 27.8% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,985.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,150,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,857 shares of company stock worth $70,127. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

