Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

WESCO International stock opened at $152.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $112.08 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

