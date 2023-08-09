Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Technology, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $185.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.