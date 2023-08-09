Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,318,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,067,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $707,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,318,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,067,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,211.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

