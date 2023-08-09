B. Riley Weighs in on Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.