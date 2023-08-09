Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,919,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

