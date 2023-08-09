Research Analysts Set Expectations for Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Playtika Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,910,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.