Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stem in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

STEM opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Stem has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

