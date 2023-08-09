Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

