Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of SPT opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

