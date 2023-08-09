Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 33.3 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

