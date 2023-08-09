FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $8.15 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $215.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $55,523.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $243,205. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

