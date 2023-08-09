HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aemetis in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aemetis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

AMTX opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,136,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

