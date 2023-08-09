Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $20.04 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.98.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,236,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,079,248 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in agilon health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

