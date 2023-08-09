The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

BATRK stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

