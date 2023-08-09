uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.70.
uniQure Stock Performance
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
