HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.