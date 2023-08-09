FY2025 Earnings Forecast for United Therapeutics Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $25.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.53. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.60 per share.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $236.78 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,227,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 157.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 85.1% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 52,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.