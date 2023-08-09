Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kopin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 86.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 420.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 17.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

