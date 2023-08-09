FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issued By Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $7.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRTX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $178.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.78. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $159.73 and a one year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.17) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after buying an additional 551,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,207,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 301,158 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

