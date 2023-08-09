MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,300 shares of company stock valued at $255,540. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

