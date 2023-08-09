Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
SBS stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
