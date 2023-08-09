Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.