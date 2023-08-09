Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -110.48%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

