Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Shares of WHG opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

