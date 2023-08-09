Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

