China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

CJJD stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

