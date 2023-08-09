Wedbush Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $79.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

