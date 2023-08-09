Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

