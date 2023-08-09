Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DENN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Denny’s stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

