Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered by Analyst

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of eXp World in a report released on Friday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday.

eXp World Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,820,061 in the last three months. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $953,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.