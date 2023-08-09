The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. KBC Group NV raised its position in Marcus by 61.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marcus by 71,428.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -124.99%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

