Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.