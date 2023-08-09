National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

TSE:DPM opened at C$8.72 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$225.03 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

