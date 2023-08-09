National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
See Also
