Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Lowered by Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SKY stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

