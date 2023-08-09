FY2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE:TWI opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. Titan International has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 97,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

