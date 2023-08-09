KeyCorp Comments on STERIS plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.42. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

