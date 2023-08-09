B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Identiv in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

INVE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Identiv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $8.75 on Monday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Identiv by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

