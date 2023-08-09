Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CW. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $136.21 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.